Eight European nations pause AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations after reports of “serious” blood clot

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

At least eight countries in Europe have suspended all administration of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford after dozens of recipients developed “serious” blood clots post-injection.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), Europe’s equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), confirmed that no fewer than 30 patients who received AstraZeneca’s China virus jab suffered this adverse outcome. At least one of the cases, in Denmark, resulted in death.

“This AstraZeneca story isn’t getting enough attention,” tweeted ForexLive. “It’s going to undermine vaccine takeup. If people are dying it’s a disaster for the company too.”

It is apparent from this tweet that ForexLive is more concerned about the profits of AstraZeneca than it is about people’s lives. ForexLive is also more worried about other people refusing vaccination based on the news than it is about the people who already did get vaccinated and are now suffering.

Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Italy and Iceland have halted administration of the vaccine due to this deadly side effect. At least two cases of blood clots were reported in Austria as well, however that country is still administering the vaccine, at least for now.

Magnus Heunicke, Denmark’s health minister, is bending over backwards trying to separate the vaccine from the blood clots. He claims that there is “no way to know for certain” whether the vaccine is the culprit, and thinks his country “acted early” in suspending the operation while the situation is “thoroughly investigated.”

A few days prior, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi stopped a shipment of AstraZeneca injections from being shipped off to Australia in order to keep more of them available for Italians. Now, the jabs will go into nobody’s arms due to the suspension.

More stories like this one can be found at Pandemic.news.

North America’s mRNA vaccines are even worse, says Alex Berenson

In the meantime, health “authorities” in Brussels and London have dismissed all concerns about the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab, and are now pushing to approve Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) China virus jab as well.

“After a thorough evaluation,” the European Union’s (EU) medicines regulator announced that the J&J shot will be authorized for all adults over the age of 18, having met the agency’s criteria for safety, efficacy and quality.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, meanwhile, warned on Twitter that the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab is “hardly worse” than the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both of which are causing a litany of deadly side effects in North American recipients.

Both jabs were rushed through production under Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” mass vaccination campaign, skipping the normal scientific process in favor of an act now, ask questions later model of “science.”

“Just wait until they hear what the mRNA vaccines can do,” Berenson wrote. “Really, though, the side effect profile of the [AstraZeneca] vaccine is hardly worse than the mRNA shots, but somehow it has faced much more scrutiny. Follow the politics, I mean science.”

It is a wonder that Berenson’s tweet is still on Twitter, and without a “fact check” overlay no less, seeing as how Jack Dorsey and his communist employees recently implemented a new five strikes and you’re out policy for users who say anything “negative” about vaccines on the platform.

“The real fun begins next winter when the fools who have had their second jab and maybe even a third one, start to keel over because they have caught a common cold or mild flu,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter about the cytokine storm that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine recipients will eventually suffer now that their bodies have been pathogenically primed to overreact to infection.

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-11-europe-pauses-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccinations-blood-clots.html