Posted: March 15, 2020 Categories: Videos EJA- Actions and Activities <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z8wtSA_HhWE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> European Jewish Association Mar 9, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Feja-actions-and-activities%2F263780&title=EJA-%20Actions%20and%20Activities" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket