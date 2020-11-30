Elderly Canadian woman euthanized because she feared loneliness during lockdown

An elderly woman in Canada who was not suffering from any terminal or painful condition has been euthanized to avoid the effects of a second COVID-19 lockdown.
90-year-old Nancy Russell was euthanized this month because she feared further isolation during lockdown.
Dr Gordon Macdonald, Chief Executive of Care Not Killing commented: “This is a shocking story, that highlights how quickly well-meaning, but dangerous changes, put forward under the false premise of alleviating suffering, can spin out of control…”
Euthanasia was legalized in Canada in 2016. However, the Canadian government is currently pushing ahead with Bill C-7 which Canadian doctors say would involve the “reckless removal” of safeguards previously considered essential. The Bill would expand euthanasia to “virtually everyone who is sick and suffering in Canada”.
Residents in Mrs Russell’s nursing home were expected to isolate in their bedrooms for days, even to eat their meals alone. All family visits and social gatherings were cancelled.
Michael Robinson, SPUC Director of Communications said: “It is worrying that Nancy died surrounded by her family, who thought that death was the best option for her. It is understandable that ongoing lockdowns and restrictions can cause the elderly community to fall into despair. But killing Nancy to overcome her isolation sends an even greater message of despair to others struggling during the pandemic.”
Dr Macdonald added: “Our current laws here in the UK, which ban both assisted suicide and euthanasia, exist to protect those who are sick, elderly, depressed or disabled from feeling obliged to end their lives; people like Nancy Russell who clearly felt alone, depressed and a burden, unable to cope with the isolation and restrictions of another Covid lockdown.
“The current laws protect those who have no voice against exploitation and coercion and those who care for them who might come under pressure to save money on care costs. They do not need changing.”
5 thoughts on “Elderly Canadian woman euthanized because she feared loneliness during lockdown”
What is the point of paying several thousand dollars every month for neglect instead of care. Might as well protest about the conditions in a way that shows the level of cruelty they are trying to escape.
I’d ask for my money back for the month, but that’s just a$$hole-me!
Good Lord! We must exterminate the evil ones perpetuating death and destruction!
The only think positive I see coming out of this “care homes on lockdown because of ‘covid'” scenario is that children of these elderly infirm folks will DO THE RIGHT THING and KEEP THEIR LOVED ONES OUT OF CARE/NURSING HOMES!!! Hubby’s mom, with COPD due to cig smoking, wanted to be put in a nursing home for the rest of her life, but we refused to allow that to happen; we took care of her when she needed it, instead.
She made it all the way to ninety to have her life prematurely terminated based one of the greatest hoaxes to ever be dealt to the human race. This was murder and should be punished as such. Life is precious, not something to be discarded for any illegitimate reason.
I would have forgone the euthanasia
Armed up and cleaned out some of the swamp that’s obviously too big and too strong for anyone to do a dam thing about
Why waste your last breath any other way than furthering liberty , right?
These fcken politicians need to really be concerned about the terminally ill