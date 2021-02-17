Electric fireball surges through Louisiana powerlines following a transformer failure

Intellihub – by Lexi Morgan

A transformer failure in Jefferson Parish triggered a subsequent burst of electricity to flow downstream in the form of a massive electric fireball.

Louisiana resident Chris Fitzmorris shot the dramatic scene with his camera phone as the action happened in realtime as sparks shot down the powerlines.

The stunning video has since triggered an online debate about what is really going on.

“Something is happening. This is in Louisiana,” Intellihub editor Shepard Ambellas Tweeted in response to the video. “The power grids are failing. Now Mexico is down too!”

https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas/status/1361518503291998210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“They are doing it on purpose!” Rose Renouf commented in response to Ambellas’s Tweet.

Twitter user @shitlordpleb Commented: “and so it begins…”

The shocking news dovetails with another report out of Oregon in which power lines had caught fire.

The bitter storm that has blanketed over 40 states in the U.S. has not been well received by supporting infrastructure. As of 9:30 am Monday, 155,734 people are expected to be without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

Severe winter weather has caused vast portions in Texas and Northern Mexico to lose power, leaving over 4.3 million people without power in Texas alone.

As a result of the outages, wholesale electricity prices in Texas have spiked than 10,000%.

The winter chaos has caused a sense of panic among those caught off guard from the frigid conditions.

