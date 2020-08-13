Elite vampirism: Dead at 97, media mogul Sumner Redstone thought he would live forever by drinking a ‘certain wine’

Fellowship of the Minds – by Dr. Eowyn

Sumner Redstone, born in 1923, was a media mogul who was the majority owner and chairman of the board of the National Amusements theater chain, and the former executive chairman of CBS and Viacom.

A longtime Democrat supporter and donor, On August 11, 2020, Redstone died yesterday, August 11, at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 97.

Reporting for Fox Business, anchor Maria Bartiromo said:

“Media mogul Sumner Redstone died yesterday. The industry giant was 97 years old. He built Viacom, CBS and Paramount Pictures. I’ve had many interviews with him over the years, and he would always tell me that he drank this certain wine and he would get to stay alive forever.“

“This certain wine” — adrenochrome or young blood?

