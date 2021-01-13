Elites No Longer Need The People Who Built Their Empires. Time To Remind Them Of The Basics

The Industrial Revolution was supposed to give us all hope and a happy outlook for the remainder of our lives. This also happened to keep us all busy with jobs as we were building all of our infrastructure and logistics for a fruitful life. Now, we aren’t needed anymore.

Billionaires seemingly have everything they need, and being who they are and what they do, are going to eliminate all the unnecessary extra weight for nothing more than self gain.

It seems to me we the people should be tearing everything down, this way we get back to basics. Is this what’s needed to keep ourselves away from an early death?

Tear it all down, start over….Elites had better start to understand the reality of the situation.