Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal Massachusetts senator whose policy-oriented pitch to remake Washington and boost the middle class caught fire in the fall of 2019, is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination after a weak showing across a series of states over the past month.
Ms. Warren’s exit followed voting on Super Tuesday, when Democrats in more than a dozen states, territories and living abroad cast their ballots. She was facing unlikely prospects of overtaking or slowing the progress of the leaders, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
“We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together—what you have done—has made a lasting difference,” Ms. Warren said Thursday on a call with her campaign staff. “It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters—and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”
