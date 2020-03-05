Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Wall Street Journal

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal Massachusetts senator whose policy-oriented pitch to remake Washington and boost the middle class caught fire in the fall of 2019, is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination after a weak showing across a series of states over the past month.

Ms. Warren’s exit followed voting on Super Tuesday, when Democrats in more than a dozen states, territories and living abroad cast their ballots. She was facing unlikely prospects of overtaking or slowing the progress of the leaders, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.