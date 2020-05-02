Elon Musk Changes Twitter Avatar to Game That Predicted Globalist Takeover

Infowars – by Ben Warren

Tech billionaire Elon Musk changed his Twitter avatar to the box art of a 20-year-old video game that took place in a dystopian future that at the time seemed like pure science fiction, but now is looking disturbingly prophetic.

The game, titled ‘Deus Ex,’ had a plot that centered around a man-made virus used to control the population and an international elite that used an empowered China alongside a crippled America to further their agenda, all while exploring themes of transhumanism, mass surveillance, and the destruction of local powers and individual freedom.

To be blunt, the game simply couldn’t be made today. Here’s a short video of just some of the dialogue the playable character can hear:

Released in the summer of 2000, the game’s protagonist ‘JC Denton’ begins his journey working for the United Nations as an anti-terrorist agent augmented with nanotechnology enabling him to be an unstoppable super-soldier.

Throughout his journey, Denton unravels a mass conspiracy where unelected leaders of ‘benevolent’ organizations and multinational corporations use mass media to unperson opposition as terrorists while controlling most countries’ lawmaking.

Read the rest here: https://www.infowars.com/elon-musk-changes-twitter-avatar-to-game-that-predicted-globalist-takeover/