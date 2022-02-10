Embalmer Richard Hirschman reveals novel clotting in 65% of cases





stkirsch Published February 7, 2022

Richard Hirschman has been an embalmer for over 20 years. In 2021, he started noticing very odd blood clots that he had never seen before. In Jan 2022, 65% of his cases exhibited these clots. The only rational conclusion is that the clots, which are deadly, are all associated with the COVID vaccines. Nobody from the mainstream media or medical community wants to touch this story. It’s not just Richard who is seeing this; it is everyone in the industry he’s talked to about it. They are all seeing it, but Richard is the only person in the US (so far) willing to speak out about it.

This 53 minute video may prove to be one of the most important videos of the year.

See https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/over-half-the-deaths-seen-by-this for more details.