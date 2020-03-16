Posted: March 15, 2020 Categories: Videos EMERGENCY! Fed. Cuts Rates To ZERO. Pumps ANOTHER 700 BILLION INTO THE MARKETS. Mannarino <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NOo0Jc9CTm4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> Gregory Mannarino Mar 15, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Femergency-fed-cuts-rates-to-zero-pumps-another-700-billion-into-the-markets-mannarino%2F263778&title=EMERGENCY%21%20Fed.%20Cuts%20Rates%20To%20ZERO.%20Pumps%20ANOTHER%20700%20BILLION%20INTO%20THE%20MARKETS.%20Mannarino" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
One thought on “EMERGENCY! Fed. Cuts Rates To ZERO. Pumps ANOTHER 700 BILLION INTO THE MARKETS. Mannarino”
negative interest rates…… you pay the bank to hold your money….I have nothing to worry about