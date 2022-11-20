Emmanuel Macron at APEC Summit: “We Need a Single World Order”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The APEC Summit opened on Friday in Thailand, the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for stability, peace and the development of a “more just world order.”

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok. This was despite the fact that France is not a member of the APEC nations.

Macron is a graduate of the “Young Global Leaders” program of the World Economic Forum.

Macron called for a new global order where neither the US or China side wins.

Emanuel Macron: Are you on the US or the Chinese side? Because now, progressively, a lot of people would like to see that there are two orders in this world. This is a huge mistake. Even for both the US and China. We need a single global order.

So how does that look? And do any of these leaders actually believe China will concede to anyone at this point?

China is in the driver’s seat and they know it.

Via Disclose TV.

Gateway Pundit