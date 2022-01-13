Employer demands all Workers wear Face Masks during Zoom meetings as some Employees scared of “Unmasked Faces”

The Expose

According to a Twitter user, the company he works for is forcing all staff on virtual Zoom meetings to wear masks because one of his colleagues is terrified of unmasked faces.

In the video, the man revealed that a company-wide email was sent out to all employees informing them that, effective immediately, all staff must wear masks on all Zoom calls.

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1478448903640924160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1478448903640924160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyexpose.uk%2F2022%2F01%2F11%2Femployer-demands-employees-wear-face-masks-during-zoom-meeting%2F

The man stated: “I work from home and today my boss sent an email saying that the whole team needs to wear masks during our Zoom meetings because one of the employees has a ‘fear of unmasked people.

“I’m trying to be respectful but…”

He then showed a screenshot of an email that read:

“Team,

I am writing you all today to inform you of a new protocol for our staff zoom [sic] meetings. Moving forward, everyone will be required to wear a mask during our meetings. One of our team members has a fear of unmasked people, and I want to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable. This requirement is effective immediately.

Best,

Ashleigh LeighAnn Davidson-Greene”

Whilst it is ridiculous that something like this could be true, it is hard to verify the information. The man could have invented the story and sent an email to himself, although this cannot be proven either way.

The Expose