Employment’s Recovery Road Comes to an End

The Great Recession

Jobs didn’t get much worse in September, but they stopped getting better.

This is a tale of where the recovery road for the US economy ended. Unemployment is the crux of the Covidcrisis economic story. While jobs showed a little improvement in September, a little digging through the numbers reveals the return to full employment has started a turn toward the worse. (Not as bad as “worst,” but “worse” than May-July.)

The two warmest parts of the economy during the September calm that I wrote about in my last article (“A September to Remember“) were the job market and the housing market. I promised to cover those in detail in separate articles because they are more important than the other currents I brought up and more complex to where the headline numbers don’t quite lay out an accurate picture. In this article, I’ll uncover what lies below the surface of the employment numbers.

Let us dig deeper into the slightly positive jobs reports of September

At the start of September, MarketWatch gave the first hints that the jobs recovery was waning: