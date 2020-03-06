EMPTY PORTS? Supply Chain Breaks – Prepare Now

Ice Age Farmer
Mar 5, 2020
SHARE THIS Raw footage from the port of LA — where containers are NOT flowing in as shipping is shut down — and hear the driver’s own thoughts and recommendations, which mirror mine own: PREPARE for shortages and a “limited collapse.” See “SHIPPING SHUTDOWN” for the DATA on the reefer/container shortage, $1bil/week hit to shipping, and food shortages looming: https://youtu.be/j9QcvDaUvtg
