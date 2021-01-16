Jan 14, 2021
Claims that COVID is spread at grocery stores are driving major retailers to move to online ordering and curbside pickup. These claims are laughable, but the agenda behind them is not: the elimination of farmers markets and smaller grocers, and the separation of consumers from the food supply in advance of food shortages. Christian breaks it down in this quick update.
3 thoughts on “End of the Grocery Store: Major Changes in Food Retail (and WHY)”
This is on my list to watch, tonight.
They have killed off 80 of retail already millions out of work, all in the name of mammon for a chosen few.
Americans are cowards… or so it seems…
I’ll be shocked if they close any grocery chains out here (really there is only one and it is locally owned), and then there is the local health food store where hardly anyone wears a mask…