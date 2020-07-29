England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Masks For Public “Not A Good Idea”

NoMask Info

Wiki notes: “Jennifer Margaret Harries OBE is a public health physician who has been the Deputy Chief Medical Office for England since June 2019.”

The official U.K. government site states, “Deputy Chief Medical Officers support the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in their role as independent adviser to government on medical matters and the Head of Profession for all directors of public health in local government.”



In a recent interview, Dr. Harries spoke about face masks and explained:

“For the average member of the public walking down a street, it is not a good idea…

“What tends to happen is people will have one mask. They won’t wear it all the time, they will take it off when they get home, they will put it down on a surface they haven’t cleaned…

Or they will be out and they haven’t washed their hands, they will have a cup of coffee somewhere, they half hook it off, they wipe something over it.

In fact, you can actually trap the virus in the mask and start breathing it in.

Because of these behavioural issues, people can adversely put themselves at more risk than less.”

Watch the video here:

Here is a more in-depth interview with Dr. Harries on the same topic:

Her bio notes:

“Dr Harries joined Public Health England (PHE) in February 2013 as Regional Director for the South of England and is also PHE’s Deputy Medical Director. She leads PHE’s support to the specialised commissioning agenda, having gained direct commissioning experience when with Public Health Wales.

She has worked in clinical, policy, evaluation and research roles in many countries including New Zealand, Pakistan, India, Kenya and the Caribbean.

Dr Harries trained in Public Health in Wales and has held a number of formal public health appointments.”

Additional link:

Coronavirus: Face masks could increase risk of infection, medical chief warns

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/07/englands-deputy-chief-medical-officer.html