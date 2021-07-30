England’s top midwife urges expectant mums to get the Covid vaccine.
Royal College of Midwives Chief Executive Gill Walton tells @SeanFletcherTV why it is important for pregnant women to have the Covid jab as she reassures people that the jab is safe for pregnant women to take. pic.twitter.com/s2CYicqNJh
