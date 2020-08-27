‘Enough Is Enough’: CovCath Attorney Lin Wood Offers to Help Kyle Rittenhouse For Free After GoFundMe Shuts Down Legal Defense Fund

Lin Wood, the famed attorney who successfully represented Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandmann in multiple lawsuits against the media, graciously and heroically offered to help Kyle Rittenhouse for free on Thursday morning after GoFundMe suspended his legal defense fund.

Rittenhouse is disturbingly being charged with first-degree murder for defending himself against a registered sex offender involved in sex crimes with a minor and two other violent assailants with criminal records that attacked him during the riots on Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After witnessing Democrat congresswoman Ayanna Pressley smear Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist domestic terrorist,” Lin Wood tweeted: “Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name.

“If there is something I can do, Kyle will not need to pay me,” Lin Wood said in a follow-up tweet after seeing a campaign to help Rittenhouse had collected some $50,000 on Fundly. “God has blessed me with enough & enough is always enough. These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defense. When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable & they should pay.”

Fundly also shut down Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund seemingly just minutes later.

“I will be speaking with Attorney John Pierce later today about Kyle Rittenhouse,” Lin Wood said in another tweet. “John has taken lead in helping form #FightBack Foundation … Enough is enough.”

“In touch with some great people in effort to get Kyle Rittenhouse competent defense counsel,” Lin Wood said in another follow-up tweet. “Michelle Malkin is an American hero.”

“The line in the sand has been crossed,” Lin Wood said. “If Kyle cannot defend himself under the circumstances shown in videos, we are all at risk. Think about it.”

God bless this American hero!

