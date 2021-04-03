Posted: April 3, 2021 Categories: Videos Enter Ebola Headlines with a Voice Mar 26, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Enter Ebola”
‘fear is the foundation of most governments’ …..because it works
this is another money scam …made me think of WHO’s ‘pandemic bonds’ scheme which took millions of dollars from investors
then there’s the Obama/Ebola scam https://www.kff.org/global-health-policy/issue-brief/the-u-s-response-to-ebola-status-of-the-fy2015-emergency-ebola-appropriation/