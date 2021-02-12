Entire School District in Ohio Cancels Classes After Too Many School Staff Have Negative Reactions to the Experimental COVID mRNA Injections

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

An entire school district in Ohio canceled classes on Monday this week after so many of the staff suffered side effects from one of the experimental COVID mRNA injections over the weekend.

Fox 8 News in Cleveland reported:

Two days after employees were given their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Fairless Local School District canceled classes, attributing it to many developing side effects and becoming ill. In most cases, as much as 80 percent of the eligible employees are accepting the vaccinations. Medina County schools canceled classes on Friday to allow employees to all be vaccinated on the same day. Other districts are choosing to have their mass vaccinations over the weekends so as not to interfere with classes. (Full article here.)

Parents reportedly received a text on Sunday from the School District Superintendent Bidlack notifying parents of the school closure, which indicates that this cancelation of classes was not scheduled and was only decided the day after seeing how many of the district’s staff became sick or injured from the injections.

The corporate media and local health officials, of course, spun this as a “perfectly normal” and “encouraging” result of the injections.

Public health officials in the counties where the vaccinations are taking place call the clinics a massive undertaking, but are pleased with how they are going. They are also not surprised that a number of the people who are getting the vaccinations are reporting side effects, calling that perfectly normal for any vaccine. “I’m very encouraged. We want to make sure that all of our school personnel are safe, and we want to try to help protect them so it is very very encouraging for us.” said Dr. Maureen Ahmann, medical director for the Stark County Health Department. Ahmann said she was aware that Fairless Local Schools canceled classes on Monday, but was not familiar with the number of employees reporting illness related to the vaccines. “As far as specifically the call-off numbers in Fairless, I haven’t spoken to them, but I am not surprised if people are having some of the reactions like that to the vaccine. In fact, it’s kind of good news because we know they are responding,” Ahmann said. (Source.)

If any of these school district employees go on and suffer a serious disability or even die in the days ahead, it will be reported as a tragic loss but the “health authorities” will assure everyone that it has “nothing to do with the vaccines.”

And the vast majority of the American public continue to eagerly line up to get their injections, scorning and ridiculing the “vaccine hesitant” minority.

If we look at historical patterns of mass vaccination programs in the U.S., and then “outbreaks” of new cases of whatever disease is being vaccinated against, such as measles in the past few years, the new outbreaks will assuredly be blamed on the unvaccinated, and used as an excuse to eliminate all vaccine exemptions and attempt to pass legislation to compel people to be vaccinated.

Logic, science and the truth will not be tolerated, such as the known fact now that the PCR test used to identify COVID is basically worthless.

Same old story, new disease, new vaccine. But this time the goals are much loftier, because the Globalists want to vaccinate the entire world population.

