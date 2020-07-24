Entry Into Wal-mart Without A Mask

As most everyone knows, Wal-Mart began a face mask policy on July 20, even posting security guards or ‘mask monitors’ at their entrance doors. The corporate media outlets tell the gullible public that everyone must wear masks at Wal-Mart or they won’t be allowed in.

But is that true?

NO..

Last week I posted this notice which is on Wal-Mart’s own corporate website, which clearly admits that they allow exceptions to their face mask rule:

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/07/15/a-simple-step-to-help-keep-you-safe-walmart-and-sams-club-require-shoppers-to-wear-face-coverings

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”

So, I decided to try out the exception policy at a Missouri Wal-Mart Supercenter yesterday. As I approached the front door, a polite young man informed me that I needed a mask to get in. But as soon as I mentioned the exemption, he said “of course!” and let me in with no problem. It was a very simple and pleasant resolution to the conflict.

As I entered the store, as is typical, it was like watching a weird twilight zone episode or Will Smith movie, with about 99.9% of the customers obediently wearing their face diaper, to protect them from the ‘very scary scamdemic.’

But then I saw a few people with no masks, and as usual, I felt compelled to talk with them. They all happily agreed to be interviewed. Watch the videos below, and keep up the good fight!

MASKLESS ENTRY INTO WAL-MART:

Brandon goes into Wal-mart without a mask:

Aaron goes into Wal-mart without a mask:

