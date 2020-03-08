Erik Prince, Blackwater founder and Betsy DeVos’ brother, recruits ex-spies to infiltrate liberal groups — including campaigns and unions

Prince invited Project Veritas operatives — including O’Keefe — to his family’s Wyoming ranch for training in 2017, The Intercept reported last year. O’Keefe and others shared social media photos of taking target practice with guns at the ranch, including one post from O’Keefe saying that with the training, Project Veritas will be “the next great intelligence agency.” Prince had hired a former MI6 officer to help train the Project Veritas operatives, The Intercept wrote, but it did not identify the officer.