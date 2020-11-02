Escape the “Doom-Loop”

“As much as is possible, defy them by thinking normally, speaking normally, and living normally. Don’t let their absurd measures

dictate to you how you should think and act … go all out on that this Christmas. Make this your new three-phrase slogan to replace the banal phrases with which this Government has effectively hypnotized millions of people into giving up their lives and placing us in a superstitious Doom-Loop:

ACT NORMALLY. DEFY THE KILLJOYS. DEFEAT TYRANNY!!”

— Rob Slane, “Always Covid, Never Christmas: Breaking the Spell That Holds us in its Grip”