Ethiopian PM said to complain 4 war criminals among those airlifted to Israel

Times of Israel

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed angrily complained in a phone call with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Ethiopians brought to Israel in recent months during an intensifying war in the African country have included officers involved in war crimes, a report said Monday.

Channel 13 news cited a security source involved in the matter saying at least four officers — among the over 2,000 people brought to Israel over the past year — are suspected of taking part in rebel massacres in the Tigray region.

Pressure has been ramped up on Israel in recent weeks to bring thousands of members of Ethiopia’s Jewish community to Israel, as an insurgency by Tigray rebels intensified and neared the capital Addis Ababa. “We must continue to bring them over to Israel quickly,” President Isaac Herzog said last week.

The reported problems with the campaign have caused the airlift of 800 more people to be suspended, the network added, following a “difficult” meeting Monday morning between Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Immigrant Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

The Haaretz daily said Tamano-Shata, who herself is of Ethiopian descent, threatened Monday to quit her post if no more people are airlifted.

That report added that Bennett will convene a meeting in the coming days to establish policy on the matter. The meeting will be attended by Shaked, Tamano-Shata, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Channel 13 report said that those slated to be brought to Israel are in no immediate, concrete danger due to their Jewishness.

There may also be doubt as to whether they are all Jews, after Hebrew media reports said Sunday evening that dozens of Ethiopians participating in the secret operation may have misrepresented their Jewish ancestry and exaggerated the danger posed to them. An investigation by the Immigration and Population Authority raised “serious doubts” regarding the vast majority of a group of 61 Ethiopians brought to Israel over the last several months.

Members of the community involved in the effort denied the accusations, according to Channel 12 news, which also published an assessment from the National Security Council claiming that there was no urgency to airlift efforts.