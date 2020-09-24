Posted: September 24, 2020 Categories: Videos EU migration pact: New policy aims to increase member state contributions euronews (in English) Sep 23, 2020 The long-overdue migration and asylum policy is set to be unveiled with mandatory measures on how to manage migration. READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/23/w… Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “EU migration pact: New policy aims to increase member state contributions”
“Shared responsibility.” Code for Communism Enforced Here.
