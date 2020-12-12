Eustace Mullins – Murder by Injection YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED





December 12th, 2020

Vaccine rollout begins Sat. Dec. 12, 2020

‘Murder By Injection'(1988):The Eustace Mullins Warning

In his prophetic book, ‘ MURDER BY INJECTION-The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America ‘ (1988) Eustace Mullins forewarned of dark forces in America intent on misusing medical care to drastically cull the population. Meaning (Kill Off)

What we need to remember is that the AMA American Medical Association is know as Rockefeller Medicine. The AMA has complete control over the medical industry.

The Rockefeller’s are Eugenicists Just Like Bill Gates and many generations of the Gates family have had close ties with the Rockefeller’s, Planned Parenthood, murdering people and maiming by the millions around the world.

These are some of the Dark Forces.

I personally believe that this is mainly REDUCE Natural Born Americans and REPLACE us with 3rd Worlders. Slave Labor!!

They are still flooding our Borders at this very moment. Trump won’t do Jack Shit about it, and Biden and already said that he will open the floodgates at the border.

We know that Jews have Complete control of US immigration policy, since 1966.

Trump has handed over all USA’s Sovereignty to the UN .. and WHO is just an arm of the UN.

With Trump Using the Military to make sure that these vaccines get out, means that the Military is an Adversary to the American People and a violator of US Law.