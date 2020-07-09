Evacuations In China As Hubei Dam Begins to Slide; Cities Issue Red Alert on Floods





July 8, 2020

In Hubei province of China, close to 29,000 citizens were evacuated as a nearby reservoir dam is showing signs of deformation, and began to slide.

The incident is taking place amid continuing heavy rains in China. Near the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, which has been overflowing as well, the water level at the BaiYange Reservoir in HuangGang City of Hubei rose to dangerous levels, and the dam began to slide and to show signs of deformation, putting an area of over 620 square miles at risk. The reservoir was built in 1958, spans several villages, and can hold around 78 million cubic feet of water.

And in other parts of China, reservoirs impacted by floods are making the floodwaters worse. By July 5, around 1,094 reservoirs just in Hubei had exceeded their limits, and more than 11 counties and cities including Wuhan, the epicenter of the CCP Virus, the new coronavirus, issued red-code flood warnings. One other city, Xiantao, also evacuated its residents in the middle of the night.