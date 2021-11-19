Evangelist Franklin Graham develops pericarditis, undergoes heart surgery after aggressively pushing covid “vaccines” on Christians

Preacher and evangelist Franklin Graham was recently hospitalized for pericarditis, an inflammatory heart condition commonly associated with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.”

Roughly eight months ago, Graham was pushing covid shots on his Facebook account, claiming that “if Jesus were physically walking the earth now,” he would “be an advocate for vaccines.”

“My answer [is] that based on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, I would have to say – yes, I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines to treat suffering and save lives,” Graham added in his post about his response when asked if Fauci Flu shots should be taken by Christians.

Months after stating this blasphemy, Graham, who presumably got jabbed in obedience to the government, had to undergo specialized heart surgery to deal with severe inflammation of the pericardium, which is a sac that surrounds the heart.

“I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you,” Graham further shilled in months past, prior to when he developed this serious heart condition.

“But we have a vaccine out there that could possibly save your life. And if you wait, it could be too late.”

Graham previously gave an interview with Axios that appeared on HBO in which he pleaded with Christians to take the injections because that is supposedly what Jesus would have done.

Franklin Graham accepted the lie and spread it to his followers

The timing of Graham’s hospital admission on November 8 strongly suggests that he experienced a serious adverse reaction from getting injected himself.

According to reports, Graham was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where surgeons removed his pericardium.

“I want to thank all of you who have prayed for me and shared such encouraging words after my surgery,” Graham’s account tweeted two days after the surgery.

“It means more than you know. I thank God for the good reports. My doctors say I’m doing well and recovering normally.”

Pericarditis and myocarditis, two different yet similar forms of heart inflammation, are a common occurrence post-injection for the Chinese Virus. These two conditions are the primary reason why Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark have suspended use of Moderna’s mRNA (messenger RNA) injection.

Taiwan has also suspended the second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA injection for teenagers due to the same problem: recipients continue to develop serious inflammatory heart conditions, which in some cases result in death.

Graham did not even mention the vaccines in his thank-you tweet, however. Instead, he chose to ignore the elephant in the room and pretend as though the injections had nothing to do with his new heart condition (assuming he got injected, of course).

Since he was pushing them so aggressively on Christians, Graham more than likely took the injections himself. This would explain why he developed heart inflammation seemingly out of the blue.

“How much did he get for supporting the lie?” asked one commenter at The Covid World blog. “Jesus and God provided healthy plants for our bodies and non-GMO foods … for starters … what a freak.”

“He is a freemason like his dad so it is expected,” responded another, referring to the late evangelist Billy Graham.

“Jesus raised people from the dead; he didn’t need biological weapons,” wrote another about how the real Jesus Christ would never have promoted these injections, which are clearly part of the Mark of the Beast system that is rapidly being unveiled.

“All vaccines have toxins in them and we have been lied to for decades about them. The drug companies inject people with aluminum, mercury, and other things that cause all kinds of problems through life and make a person a continual customer for the drug companies. If you follow Jesus, you wouldn’t recommend these or any vaccines.”

