Even IF You Are Fully Vaccinated For COVID-19, You Still Have Comply With The Edicts

by Mac Slavo

The “experts” are saying that even after you are fully vaccinated (got two shots of the Big Pharma COVID-19 vaccine) you have to still follow the same tyrannical edicts that everyone else does. Getting injected doesn’t mean you can go back to normal.

At this point, most people have hopefully figured out there is no “going back to normal.” After all, you can still get and transmit the virus even if you’re fully vaccinated, so you are supposed to remain terrified and afraid of being a human. But the control freaks say you’ll have “fewer symptoms” if you get the vaccine. It’s hard to believe that getting two Big Pharma jabs is worth it to some people.

The ruling class with the help of the mainstream media simply want to be able to change humans’ behavior on a whim, and so far, up to this point anyway, they’ve been overtly successful:

The key to being able to ultimately change our behavior is protecting a large percentage of the population through vaccination, said Stephanie Silvera, a professor of public health at Montclair State University.Widespread vaccination will reduce the number of people who become infected and not permit the virus to reproduce and continue to spread, she said. Although vaccines usually prevent transmission, that was not confirmed in the clinical trials of the vaccines, said Silvera. “Viruses need hosts to continue to reproduce,” she said. “If we reduce the number of possible hosts through vaccination, we can then prevent the transmission and resume activities that were put in place to counter the spread of this virus.” –NJ.com

In fact, submitting to the commands of the ruling class won’t actually net you any more freedom. Shocking, right?

Nalin Johri, the acting program director of the Seton Hall Master of Healthcare Administration Program, said you should still follow CDC guidelines and at a minimum wear a mask, socially distance and keep washing your hands even after having two doses. The problem, Johri said, is that while the vaccine provides protection against severe illness, it does not provide 100 percent protection, but more importantly, even if you are vaccinated you may still be able to spread the virus to unvaccinated people.

These people act the unvaccinated care. If they lived their lives in a panicked state of mainstream media-induced fear, they’d have already gotten the shots like the other cattle. This is one of the biggest vaccine pushed in human history, and it’s global. Wake up. It’s easy to see this isn’t being done for your own good or the good of others.

SHTF Plan