Event 201 redux

Remember ‘Event 201’? Well, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security is at it again.🙄 😒👥

Excerpts: SPARS Pandemic Scenario | Projects: Center for Health Security

“The Center’s SPARS Pandemic exercise narrative comprises a futuristic scenario that illustrates communication dilemmas concerning medical countermeasures (MCMs) that could plausibly emerge in the not-so-distant future.”

From Page 55: “The SPARS Pandemic

ANTIBIOTICS, HO!

CHAPTER SIXTEEN

Corovax production continued throughout the fall and winter. By mid-December, vaccines were no

longer limited to priority populations, and by January 2027, efforts to vaccinate the entire US

population were actively underway. Global vaccination efforts up to this point were limited by vaccine

supply, and while they had a moderate effect on SPARS incidence rates, the disease continued to spread

steadily worldwide.

Demographically, vaccination rates across the United States were mixed. Rates were high among

Filipino-Americans, healthcare workers, families with young children, and individuals who identified

themselves as Republicans. Rates were considerably lower among African Americans, Muslims, college

students, and pocketed communities in places like San Francisco and Boston, where anti-vaccine

sentiment was particularly high.

To reach members of these groups—which, with the exception of the pocketed communities, were

largely spread throughout the country—the US government added a new, aggressive advertising

campaign to its pro-vaccination efforts. This campaign provided targeted internet advertisements to

individuals as they conducted web searches or visited anti-vaccination websites. If someone searched

Google for “Corovax side effects,” for example, a sidebar advertisement appeared on the results page

explaining the benefits of the vaccine. Likewise, if someone wished to view the Kalocivir vomiting

video on YouTube, they would first have to watch either a montage of pictures illustrating the effects

of SPARS or a clip of Paul Farmer’s explanation of Corovax’s benefits. This advertisement campaign

required government officials to leverage relationships in the information technology industry,

including the many companies involved with social media, but the impact was worth the effort.

Vaccination rates eventually began increasing across all targeted demographics except the most

recalcitrant anti-vaccine activists.

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html