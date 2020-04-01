Every un-American gun bill imaginable is in H.R. 5717!





“You really need to hand it to the Democrats. While the American people are concerned about their health and distracted by the coronavirus, the Democrats proposed the most sweeping anti-gun legislation in American history.”

“It’s like the old adage, and one Law Enforcement Today has been warning about…when politicians, especially liberal ones are holding something in their left hand, in this case the coronavirus, watch out what they have in their right.”

-Create a nationwide gun registry

-Universal background checks

-Seven day waiting period for gun purchases

-Ban almost all semi-automatic rifles

-Institute a federal magazine ban

-Implement national “Red Flag” gun confiscation

-Tax guns at 30% and ammunition at 50%

-Ban people under 21 from exercising their Second Amendment Rights (keep in mind, Pelosi wants to lower the voting age to 16)

-Ration guns by making it illegal to purchase more than one firearm in a 30-day period

-Force “Safe Storage” requirements on gun owners

-Ban home builds

-Ban suppressors

-Force FFL’s to spend massive amounts of money to comply with new “security requirements”

-Expand “Gun Free Zones”

–Establish a national database of gun owners

“That is not even the worst of it. FPB reports that HR5717 would require gun owners to obtain a permit from the government to purchase guns and ammo. In addition, in order to obtain this “permit,” gun owners would be required to submit to a live-fire exercise.”

Now the tricky part. How can one participate in a “live-fire” exercise if that’s a requirement to purchase a gun in the first place? This legislation basically makes it impossible to purchase a gun as a first-time buyer.

Think about this. The government is certainly not going to provide guns and ammunition for first-time gun buyers. See where this is going?

The legislation would also repeal the law which excludes product liability for firearm manufacturers when weapons are used in the commission of a crime.

