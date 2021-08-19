Everything You’re NOT Supposed to Know About Suppressors


T.REX ARMS
Jul 13, 2019
What firearm suppressors are, what they aren’t, why they are restricted in the US, and why they shouldn’t be.
Table of Contents:
Introduction – 0:01
Thompsons and Prohibition – 1:55
The 1934 NFA Bill – 4:07
The NFA Today – 12:49
New Restrictions – 14:54
Benefits of Suppressors – 23:49
The Real Threat – 27:36
1934 National Firearms Act Hearings: https://books.google.com/books?id=DFw…
Actual Criminal Use of Suppressors: https://www.westerncriminology.org/do…
Corrections: HP Maxim’s Silencer patent was actually granted in 1909. I said 1916 because I was thinking about the Thompson…

