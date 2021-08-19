Everything You’re NOT Supposed to Know About Suppressors





Jul 13, 2019

What firearm suppressors are, what they aren’t, why they are restricted in the US, and why they shouldn’t be.

Table of Contents:

Thompsons and Prohibition – 1:55

The 1934 NFA Bill – 4:07

The NFA Today – 12:49

New Restrictions – 14:54

Benefits of Suppressors – 23:49

The Real Threat – 27:36

1934 National Firearms Act Hearings: https://books.google.com/books?id=DFw…

Actual Criminal Use of Suppressors: https://www.westerncriminology.org/do…

Transcript with Notes: https://www.trex-arms.com/2019/07/18/…