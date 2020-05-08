Posted: May 8, 2020 Categories: Videos EVIL “HR 6666” Door-to-Door Testing and Contact Tracing Bill?! NO JOKE! Tim Truth May 6, 2020 Link to the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c… Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “EVIL “HR 6666” Door-to-Door Testing and Contact Tracing Bill?! NO JOKE!”
********”Constitutional Authority Statement
[Congressional Record Volume 166, Number 82 (Friday, May 1, 2020)]
[House]
From the Congressional Record Online through the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov]
By Mr. RUSH:
H.R. 6666.
Congress has the power to enact this legislation pursuant
to the following:
Article I, Section 8
[Page H1973]
About Constitutional Authority Statements
On January 5, 2011, the House of Representatives adopted an amendment to House Rule XII. Rule XII, clause 7(c) requires that, to be accepted for introduction by the House Clerk, all bills (H.R.) and joint resolutions (H.J.Res.) must provide a document stating “as specifically as practicable the power or powers granted to Congress in the Constitution to enact the bill or joint resolution.”*************
Since this and Nearly ALL Federal/Gov legislation/”Laws” violate the peoples Bill of Rights at all angles, guess what, “The Constitution” is Null and Void from the first Violations that did not result in Hangings. Therefore, their exists NO Authority..!
DTTNWO
Also, note the funding request amount; $100,000,000,000. wtf….