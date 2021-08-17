Posted: August 17, 2021 Categories: Videos EVIL TYRANTS: Martial Law Intensifies To Fever Pitch In Australia. Crippling Fines Threatened, ADF Tim Truth Aug 14, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “EVIL TYRANTS: Martial Law Intensifies To Fever Pitch In Australia. Crippling Fines Threatened, ADF”
This Video would have played nicely in Pre-Nazi Germany quite well too.
Absolutely chilling vid. Tyranny struttin’ its stuff. Carry Identification! Register! Get a permit to go here and there! And they took out the word “recreation.” Can’t have any of that. And the fines keep increasing.
How much more easy it would be to rectify all of this if not for the compliers. Compliers are spoiling the party. Even more so than the perps.
.
Arrogant bastard and bitch aren’t they?! Take a good look America, that is what happens when a people allow themselves to be disarmed.
What I want to say is extremely inflammatory
So it’s probably best I just STFU
We heard it anyway. 🙂
.