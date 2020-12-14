Ex-Facebook exec suggests everyone who gets vaccinated should wear certain color mask

Fox News

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya suggested in a tweet on Friday that everyone who gets vaccinated should “all wear a mask of a special design or color” in order to let other people around them know that they have been vaccinated.

Everyone that gets vaccinated should all wear a mask of a special design or color so that they can signal to others that they are vaccinated. #GodBlessScience — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) December 11, 2020

The idea did not sit well with many on social media, who quickly blasted the idea, comparing it to Nazi Germany’s use of the Star of David.

Yellow stars — Elizabeth (@momfromillinois) December 13, 2020

How about we just put a gold star on the one's that aren't ? — BCMan (@ZiggyReeves) December 11, 2020

I think tatting serial numbers would do the trick… — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) December 12, 2020

And maybe a tattoo? You know, like of a series of numbers, like the ID & order of the shot they were given, maybe around the wrist area for quick clear showing?

Did you eat lead window flakes as a kid? — Snowthulu, the Yuletide Old One (@Rhogart) December 13, 2020

https://twitter.com/fancythis/status/1337885550435594240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1337885550435594240%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxbusiness.com%2Flifestyle%2Fex-facebook-exec-wants-everyone-who-gets-vaccinated-to-wear-certain-color-mask

Is that your final solution? — Jeffrey "Big Guy" Voth (@Acuda4me) December 13, 2020

“How about we just put a gold star on ones that aren’t?”, one user tweeted sarcastically.

Other users didn’t see the point of having to continue to wear a mask when the vaccine is supposed to provide protection on its own.

1st, why would you still wear a mask? 2nd, no. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 13, 2020

What is the point of vaccination if you are still wearing a mask? — Dave Chidyllo (@dchidyllo) December 11, 2020

One user explained that since none of the vaccines are 100% effective, signaling that you have been vaccinated would just provide a “false sense of 100% immunity.”

Good thought but since the vaccines are not 100% effective, it just lessens the probability of contracting COVID-19. Signaling that you have been vaccinated provides a false sense of 100% immunity. Probably best to consider people infectious until there are no more cases. — Legal Heist (@Legalheist) December 13, 2020

“Probably best to consider people infectious untilt here are no more cases,” they added.

Meanwhile, some floated alternatives to mask wearing, with one user arguing that companies could identifiy those who show proof of vaccination with an ID sticker.

“We do this every year for flu,” the user added. “You get a flu shot and get a sticker on your ID otherwise wear mask all season.”

Companies will allow you to not wear a mask with a proof of vaccination. We do this every year for flu. You get a flu shot and get a sticker on your ID otherwise wear mask all season. — Alexandre Andrianov, MD, MBA (@alexmd2) December 12, 2020

Another user suggested using a wristband or digital identifier through an app.

“The only advantage of wearing a different color mask is to make sure you’re not creating behavior where others take off their masks because of herd behavior (ie they just assume masks not needed),” the user said.

The debate on the continued use of masks after vaccination comes as the first shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has left the company’s Kalamazoo, Michigan manufacturing plant.

The first wave of deliveries will supply 150 locations with the vaccine, while another 450 sites will see supplies in the second shipment. The vaccine is timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers can receive the shot before administering it themselves.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/ex-facebook-exec-wants-everyone-who-gets-vaccinated-to-wear-certain-color-mask