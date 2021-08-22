Ex-Navy SEAL wants to rescue Americans: ‘Give me 9 guys … We don’t ask the enemy for permission. We kick their ass, that’s it’

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who shot and killed Osama bin Laden, claims he and nine guys could rescue those stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan by killing every Taliban member they see while grabbing Americans.

O’Neill appeared on Fox News’ “Primetime” with Will Cain on Friday who explosively kicked off the segment asking, “I want to start with this, a report out today, it’s in the Washington Examiner. It’s by Tom Rogan and it says that major general Christopher Donahue of the United States military has said to his British counterpart ‘Hey, could you stop what you are doing? You are beginning to embarrass the United States of America.’ In other words, stop kicking ass, stop going forward and saving your people because you are making us look bad. What’s your response, Rob?”

The former SEAL didn’t pull any punches, “I’m a big believer in the acronym KISS: Keep it simple, stupid. And I was talking to another SEAL Team Six operator with whom I served for 20 years. I’m going to call him Tiny. And Tiny told me the response: ‘Here’s how you get the Americans out. Tiny smash with hammer. And that’s it.’”

