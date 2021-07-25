Ex-White House physician Ronny Jackson says he believes the president, 78, will be forced to resign

House Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as the top White House physician under the Obama and Trump administrations, has predicted President Joe Biden won’t finish his term in office because of a lack of fitness for the job.

‘Something is SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE!’ the Republican congressman from Texas tweeted on Thursday.

‘It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He can barely put a coherent sentence together.’

Jackson added: ‘He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!’

Jackson told Fox News that Biden, who has been seen tripping on a stairwell before boarding Air Force One and having difficulty speaking coherently, will either be forced from office when the Cabinet invokes the 25th Amendment or he will resign.

If members of Biden’s cabinet aren’t looking into invoking the 25th Amendment, then ‘this is a national security issue at this point … it really is,’ Jackson said.

The tweet was posted a day after Biden repeatedly stumbled over his words and appeared confused as he answered questions during a CNN town hall staged in Cincinnati, Ohio.

At one point, when talking about getting vaccinations approved for children under the age of 12, the president said: ‘That’s underway, just like the other question that’s illogical. And I’ve heard you speak about it because you always – I’m not being solicitous – but you’re always straight up about what you’re doing.’

‘And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you uh, um, are – why can’t the, the, the experts say we know that this virus is, in fact, uh, um, uh, it’s going to be – or, excuse me, we, we, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved by permanently approved.

‘That’s underway too. I expect that to occur quickly,’ Biden continued as he fumbled over his words.

Biden also misspoke when talking about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines against the Delta variant.

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott posted a video of Biden’s interaction with Lemon about vaccines and sarcastically wrote: ‘Crushing it.’

Another user asked for a translation, claiming: ‘I did not understand a single sentence.’

During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Jackson told host Sean Hannity that it’s been apparent for a while that ‘something’s going on here.’

‘And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what?

‘We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,’ Jackson said.

He added: ‘And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from, you know, telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?’

‘Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?’

Jackson continued: ‘There’s something seriously going on with this man right now.

‘And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now.

