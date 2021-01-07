Posted: January 7, 2021 Categories: Videos Execution at Capitol Pies January 7th, 2021. Lady at Capital killed by ZOG. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Execution at Capitol”
Execution is exactly the correct term. As I said before, this absolutely does not look like capitol police as has been stated.
agree
Go to the setting and slow down, this guy fires to rounds, i can’t tell where the first round went, but he steps out and fires the second round hitting the woman.
Amazing how this death/murder is almost erased from the mainstream media. Hardly a word. Appears they don’t want any sympathy given to her. Can you imagine if this was a woman from the other side of the communist camp? Her face would be on the news for days right along side her killer. I think we are seeing/hearing the most twisted doublespeak in history. I personally have not witnessed it this blatant before. It’s like they’re doing a 180 on just about every story. All who go against the narrative are immediately erased. I say, coup d’etat.
.
They opened the gates let them in, and the inevitable happened, another murder to an unarmed civilian.
Plastic bullets is all they needed. This is going to explode into chaos anytime now. The Commie security was shooting fish in a barrel.
Of course somebody was going to get killed. Thats part of the plan, obviously..
In the name of protecting the president!!
She dropped from the window then hits the floor.
shooter was wearing a mask not a hood or a beanie, i was wrong there.
But yeah she was up high, standing on a piece of trim..