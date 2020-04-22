‘Exercising my rights is terrorism?’ The View’s Joy Behar ripped online after she calls armed lockdown protesters ‘terrorists’

The View’s Joy Behar was told to check her privilege after she labeled protesters who brought arms to anti-lockdown rallies “terrorists.” Her comment has sparked outrage both online and from a co-host.

Behar has received a swift pushback from fellow host Meghan McCain, after she took a swipe at protesters who turned up at rallies across several US states to call for the lifting of the restrictive lockdown measures that have dealt a heavy blow to the American economy, driving the unemployment rates to record highs.

“These people are being egged on by right-wing media and people like Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh. And why are you bringing guns to a rally… you want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns home. Those are terrorists who bring guns to things, to rallies,” Behar said.

Behar went on to add that she does not “trust” those who took to the streets to protest the lockdowns. “Don’t listen to these people,” she added.

The remark did not sit well with Behar’s fellow host, McCain, however, who wasted no time in reminding Behar that it was “perfectly legal” for the protesters to bring their weapons to the ralles “in the states that they did it in.”

In an apparent reference to the show’s predominantly liberal audience, McCain said that while she “understands” that this concept “may seem very foreign” for many of those tuning in, it was “perfectly normal” for her.

The daughter of late Republican Senator John McCain then appeared to take a dig at her co-hosts for dismissing the plight of regular Americans, who are struggling to make ends meet being far less fortunate than The View’s well-off crew.

Nobody on the show needs to worry about how we’re going to feed our family, if we’re going to continue working and there are a lot of people in our country who are in pain, who are out of work, who are losing their homes… and I think when people are looking down the barrel of the inability to feed their children, to send their children to college, to possibly lose their homes, I understand the anger and the pain

“We are all lucky and need to check our privilege that we can work from home from a computer and we’re gainfully employed,” she added. The whole cast of The View has been working from home during the lockdown, while over 22 million Americans have lost their jobs outright.

Behar’s off-hand remark has not gone unnoticed by the broader audience, as many on Twitter called her out over the uncalled-for comparison.

“Actually terrorists kill ppl. Joy is garbage,” a disgruntled commenter tweeted.

Exercising my rights = terrorism. — Brotaku (@hatchetman99) April 20, 2020

Many reminded Behar that as long as protesters don’t fire their weapons and have a concealed carry permit, they are protected by the law.

“As long as I’m not firing my weapon it’s frankly none of your business, lady…” one said.

“Do you realize that many American citizens have CCW’s aka legally allowed to conceal firearms.I guess not,” another chimed in.

She a very vocal trump hater and she’s trying to make protesters look like gun toting nuts. How many guns? Where they concealed? We’re they authorized gun carriers? Stop be a leftist propagandist. — Sherri Ashcraft (@sherri14398675) April 20, 2020

Others blasted Behar, who said that she “feels” for protesters before likening them to terrorists, for showing little empathy to those taking to the streets out of despair.

No empathy for those who have to work and feed their families. So vile — Gwen S (@GwenS67575475) April 20, 2020

