"OH MY GOD!"

"THIS MEANS WE ARE MAKING EXPERIMENTS ON PEOPLE WITHOUT KNOWING THE SAFETY OF THE PRODUCT"

Immunologist and toxicologist, Prof. Stefan Hockertz, gives evidence to the German Corona Committee, which includes lawyer Reiner Fuellmich

Please retweet widely pic.twitter.com/3yHCvdbr8A

— Ian Lyne (@lyne_ian) December 8, 2020