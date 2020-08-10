Posted: August 10, 2020 Categories: Videos Explosion in Volgograd, Russia. August 10 2020. chave weather – daily videos Aug 10, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Explosion in Volgograd, Russia. August 10 2020.”
“According to REN television, the explosion occurred during construction work taking place this summer. Workers were supposed to burn the gas left in the tank, but it caught fire and exploded.” https://newsrnd.com/tech/2020-08-10-russia–thirteen-injured-after-an-explosion-at-a-gas-station.HJlzRZACbD.html