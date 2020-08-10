Explosion levels Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters say an explosion leveled several homes in the city on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring others.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters.

The union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting. This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members. Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

