Explosive devices found near US Capitol while violent rioters stormed Congress were real, law enforcement source says

WASHINGTON — The two explosive devices found in Washington D.C. on Wednesday were real and potentially dangerous, according to a federal law enforcement source.
The FBI is now leading the investigation into the explosives.
ABC News obtained a photo of one of the two explosives.
Investigators are now examining what’s left of the devices to uncover clues about where the parts came from and who built them.
ATF, U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department are all also involved in the investigation.
See photo here: https://abc7.com/photo-shows-suspected-explosive-device-found-near-us-capitol/9434813/