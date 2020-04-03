Exponential Growth – The Shut Down Argument – This Is Their Bullet

When you watch the idiot box, the idiots you are watching are telling us that they know what’s best for the good of all, they think that we are too incapable of grasping or taking care of ourselves, as they continue to release whatever it is they have designed to herd us like sheep to the slaughter.

When you watch the talking heads, they’re direction always goes to the billionaire in the group. And that goes something like this, “Well Bill Gates, why does the entire country need to be shut down?”

And this is the response, “The virus is acting exponentially by an increase of 33% a day, and if we don’t shut down, like China did, we will be overwhelmed exponentially”. And then he goes on to wave his hands in the air like he knows what he’s talking about.

This is their bullet, they want us to believe that if the country doesn’t shut down, we are doomed.

Now, you all can believe what you want, but my question is how do you know this? Do you know something we don’t? Like maybe this whole goddamned thing was planned, even at the expense of killing yourselves in the process?

Friends, we are being played like a antique violin, stroked ever so gently in all the right places to play the beautiful music.

I tell Bill Gates this, you son of a bitches screwed the pooch, now it’s our turn. The Bill of Rights has NEVER been more important than it is now.

You don’t tell us, we tell you…..