Posted: June 9, 2020 Categories: Videos #EXPOSEANTIFA Part III: "We believe in complete abolition of the system itself, including police…" Project Veritas Jun 9, 2020
2 thoughts on “#EXPOSEANTIFA Part III: “We believe in complete abolition of the system itself, including police…””
They want rid of all police as we know them obviously, and reform into a world wide military police, they have to in order to make a new world order. Everybody all the same in every way, more efficient easy to control and will be able to use stronger firepower against its people.
What they have now isn’t effective enough, too much inefficiency.
You cant belive anything you see anymore.
Everything we have seen so far leads up to this, everything we have seen is psyops leading us into this new realm.
I’m getting the same feeling
Wouldn’t be surprised if we arnt headed for full blown ML
They may figure whatever losses they or we take while the hard change is in full swing ,as collateral damage.. we all know they will fire upon us , they are and have .. and likely some of us will fire back.. this is what they are trying to get going
Than they feel they will have the moral high ground , and some of us just won’t give a Fck how they perceive themselves
Complete
Control over the
People
That’s their goal