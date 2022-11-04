Exposed: Leaked Hospital Email Reveals Explosion of Stillbirths

RAIR Foundation – by Amy Mek

A leaked email from a Fresno, California hospital has revealed stillbirth rates have risen dramatically, reports NTD . The staff member who leaked the email says that the increase coincides with the rollout of the experimental Covid vaccines.

The email, which was sent to hospital staff, states that the trend is expected to continue. It also said that there were 22 stillborns in August 2022.

Through the roof

And so far in September, there have been seven, and it was only the eighth day of the month, according to the email a chief nurse prepared.

According to the employee who shared the email with The Epoch Times, fetal deaths after the rollout of the covid vaccines were through the roof. She said it used to be one to two deaths every three months in her hospital.

No response from hospital

The newsgroup reached out to the head nurse who wrote the leaked email to request a statement on why there has been a rise in what she called “demise patients,” or stillborns, but there has been no response.

Dr. James Thorpe in Florida, who specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, reports that the content of the email is consistent with over 1300 peer-reviewed publications in just 15 months, documenting severe complications and death after the Covid vaccines.

Stillbirth explosion

RAIR Foundation USA previously reported that stillbirths in fully vaccinated women were exploding in Canada. For example, in Waterloo, Ontario, 86 cases had been reported in six months, compared to typically five to six per year, stated doctor Daniel Nagase. “That is highly unusual.”

Since the rollout of the experimental shots, the U.K. and the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System documented numerous vaccine-related adverse events for pregnant women.

Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker recently touched on the dangers of the vaccine to pregnant women during his powerful speech on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada:

This shot was designed to cross into the ovary; this shot was designed to cross into the brain barrier. This shot was designed to go everywhere. And that’s why people are dying in such strange circumstances, unexplained circumstances, and the numbers are horrific,” he told the audience. “Sixty-seven percent of people who get the vaccine while pregnant lose the pregnancy.” Pfizer’s own numbers showed that 28 out of 29 pregnant women lost their baby.

Prominent Virologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warned pregnant women against the jab,

The vaccine package insert from Biotech even says that pregnant women aren’t allowed to be vaccinated because vaccine injury cannot be ruled out. And if a young woman decides to get vaccinated, she should avoid becoming pregnant for two months.

Despite warnings from prominent doctors like Bhakdi or Dr. Hodkinson, who have been adamant that pregnant women should not be vaccinated under any circumstances, many women were coerced to get the vaccine.

RAIR Foundation