Exposing the 5G Existential Threat to Humanity in a Way We Never Imagined Possible!

K-A

September 9th, 2020.

*** This is the MOST Important Video on the Internet right now as it ACCURATELY reveals the Story of what lies ahead for America & for much of the world unless we awaken to the immense danger we now face and take action to mount an effective opposition to this Diabolic agenda to murder & enslave all of humanity ***

This succinct & articulate 8 minute video exposes the WHOLE Game Plan to destroy our kids, our lives, and our liberty using 5G militarized microwave assault technology in neighborhoods & schools to create mysterious, debilitating symptoms in our kids and call it the “Second Wave” and use that scenario as a pretext to QUARANTINE kids at schools and Quarantine Camps and prevent parents from getting them back until they get the Gates Covid Kool Aid vaccine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aoa2gZeNMo

Aug 8, 2020

Everything you have been told is a lie and fraud. The Corona Virus hoax is a massive psychological warfare operation to usher in forced vaccinations, quarantines, relocations, incarcerations, travel restrictions, forced medical procedures, food shortages, and an end to all of your rights.

Polio was Not Caused by a Virus Polio, and COVID is Not Caused by a Virus Either The Corona Effect in relation to viruses is a phrase used by Naturopathic practitioner Dr. Robert Young, whose research shatters the official coronavirus narrative. Young has recently been outspoken in his quest to alert people to the real nature and cause of COVID. Via his blog and various interviews (here, here and here), Young has been revealing that COVID not associated with any virus, but rather is associated pathological blood coagulation due to toxicity. Some of this toxicity is introduced right into your bloodstream via vaccines, however there are many causes of it. He views COVID as a biochemical poisoning of bodily fluids causing cellular breakdown and genetic mutation. He claims COVID symptoms are first and foremost circulatory problems. He also connects COVID to the acidity/alkalinity level inside the body. The corona effect (which I wrote briefly about in Deep Down the Virus Rabbit Hole – Question Everything) shows deformed red blood cells which indicate oxygen deprivation and radiation poisoning. What is going here? Let’s take a closer look. https://thefreedomarticles.com/doctor…