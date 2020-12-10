F16 Crashed In Michigan Coverup?





Dec 10, 2020

An f16 supposedly crashed in Delta County, Michigan

anon witnesses a crash,

thinks it’s UFO (never seen a crash before, obviously)

hours later news starts breaking that an f-16 went down

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

Official report

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation,” officials said.

What we know

huge team of military sent out with

helicopters and aircraft sent in

extremely high level low airspace restriction put in place

military tell police and civies to stay 4,000+ft back

Live military ordinance confirmed on board despite no wingman or weapons safety officer anons listening in on the comms hear weird things and suddenly someone on the radio says “WHAT EXACTLY WAS SAID ON THIS LINE?” followed with an “OW IT HURTS!”

weird metal smell/taste in air, could indicate ionizing radiation exposure

no pilot has been found, NG took over and says no one allowed in media get a cover story from the NG

strange aircraft appear on radar but only broadcast for a short burst before turning off transponders, IT’S HIGH AND VERY FAST (mach 4+)

https://www.broadcastify.com/webPlaye… Audio from last night https://mega.nz/folder/JkAzQAqa#we8Zj… Flights https://flightaware.com/live/flight/C… Declared no fly zone https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail… radio in the area, using 500 watt radios the helos comms on station 123.025 Still can't locate "pilot" via transponders https://vocaroo.com/1jIdxY82DsAu Lt. Colonel + EOD Team + Mystery Glowie deployed first from Madison several hours ago https://vocaroo.com/15CSFihW9O0T HELO COMMS https://vocaroo.com/1bd3tBySYECE RADIO COMMS https://vocaroo.com/1ffub1qtFIPM EVAC https://vocaroo.com/1fd92jg5s2ri LT COL Dunlap/lop Running the show 11 man team https://vocaroo.com/15CSFihW9O0T OW AND IT EFFIN HURTS OR -OW IN FM HURTZ https://vocaroo.com/1lJHRTAt0A2P Morse from last night Audio clip 11 at 2:59 https://vocaroo.com/18ZApqjYc9bc Pilot site found no pilot found audio https://vocaroo.com/1jIdxY82DsAu Appears to be a huge crater mentioned by some boomer cop @ 1:02 on the broadcast, sounds like he was walking at the impact site potentially. He asks where they are looking for aircraft parts and is ignored https://vocaroo.com/15JzsaskDgUv coordinates mentioned at 1:12PM EST on broadcast