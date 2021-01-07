Facebook Allows Ashli Babbitt’s Page To Be Filled With Leftists Celebrating Her Death; Bans News Outlet For Speaking Out Against It

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Facebook on Wednesday allowed thousands of leftists to fill Ashli Babbitt’s personal page with celebrations of her death at the hands of Capitol police but banned Information Liberation for writing a post speaking out against police for killing her.

Here’s a snapshot of her Facebook page taken at around 1AM on Thursday morning.

It goes on like that forever.

Meanwhile, Information Liberation was banned for 30 days for highlighting her tragic death at the hands of police.

https://twitter.com/infolibnews/status/1347029671083466752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1347029671083466752%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D61989

Facebook announced Wednesday evening that they’re going to ban everyone sharing content that isn’t from the controlled media (who are currently hysterically pushing nothing but pure misinformation).

Facebook says it will now remove all photos and videos posted from the protest because at this point they are promoting criminal activity https://t.co/vmctsVZJ27 pic.twitter.com/xzw63z4Q9H — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) January 7, 2021

to be clear, we're talking about bans of photos and videos of the event *from the rioters.* photos from media and others with context, or those that condemn the event, will be allowed. — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) January 7, 2021

Of course, promoting the Black Lives Matter riots which killed dozens and caused some $2 billion in damages is just fine (Facebook responded to the BLM riots by donating over $200 million to various BLM causes).

Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday also banned President Trump for 24 hours from both Facebook and Instagram for “policy violations.”

We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time. — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg’s new rules are essentially that you can cheer for Ashli Babbitt being killed by Capitol police but you can’t speak out against it.

Information Liberation