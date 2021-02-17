Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes an Anti-Vax Stance, Violating Facebook’s New Policy

In a video obtained by Project Veritas, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be heard saying, “I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA.” 

On February 8, 2020, Facebook released a statement claiming that they were “expanding our efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general.”

In the same statement, Facebook said that they “want to make sure our policies help to protect people from harmful content related to COVID-19 and vaccines” and that they would be removing any content that “claims that the COVID-19 vaccine changes people’s DNA.”

According to this new policy, Zuckerberg would be censored on his own platform for his comments.

